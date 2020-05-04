Andhra govt gives shock to tipplers in Vijayawada, shuts all liquor stores

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given a green signal for the sale of alcohol from today in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has issued orders over the increase of additional retail excise tax. The decision to raise the price was taken at a review meeting held on Sunday under the auspices of Chief Minister Jagan. Liquor lovers have been lined up at the wine shops since the government announced the opening of liquor stores. However, since Vijayawada is the red zone, the government gave a shock to the wine shops in Vijayawada and the authorities have ordered the liquor shops not to be open in Vijayawada.

This caused the supervisors to close the liquor shops and seal them. The managers say the liquor shops will not open until they receive orders from the government. On the other hand, the number of corona cases in Vijayawada is already high. In Krishna district, 12 new cases were reported recently. Most of the corona cases reported in the district are in Vijayawada city. Corona cases are the most common in the city.

In the present situation, if liquor shops are opened in the city, the authorities are worried about the increase in a number of cases, hence, the government stopped the sale of liquor at Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased by 67 from yesterday morning till today in just 24 hours. Of the 10,292 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1 new case reported in Chittoor, 19 in Guntur, 4 in Kadapa, 12 in Krishna, 25 in Kurnool, and 6 cases in Visakhapatnam reported. The number of positive cases in the state increased to 1650 with 524 people were discharged from the hospital and 33 fatalities. Currently, 1093 people are being treated in hospitals.