Andhra govt. nods for five new Diploma Courses in Polytechnic colleges, here are details

The Andhra Pradesh government has given good news for students who want to join in diploma courses in Polytechnic colleges. The government has introduced five new diploma courses at several private polytechnic colleges in the state. The State Department of Skill Development and Training has issued directives making the Diploma courses in Web Designing, 3-D Animation Graphics, Animation-Multimedia Technology, Packaging Technology, CSC (Artificial Intelligence) available to students from this academic year (2020-21).

However, candidates seeking admission in these courses must have passed SSC or equivalent examinations. The duration of these courses was decided to be three years while the admissions will be conducted through POLYCET rank card as per SBTET regulations.

Here are the details of new courses:

St. Mary's Group of Institutions in Guntur District Chebrolu mandal has sanctioned Diploma Courses in 3D Animation Graphics, Animation-Multimedia Technology, Web Designing, KIMS College in Ramachandrapuram of East Godavari district has given permission to introduce Diploma Course in Packaging Technology and Diploma in 3-D Animation Graphics course was included in KIMS Engineering and Technology for Women, Korangi and Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) course was included in International School of Technology and Sciences for Women in Rajanagar.