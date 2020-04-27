Andhra govt sanctions financial aid of Rs. 5000 to Priests, Imams, Pastors amid lockdown

Amaravati: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said that priests are performing daily poojas and rituals in every temple during lockdown and the government has provided onetime special financial aid of Rs 5,000 to Priests, Imams, and Pastors.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the Minister said that as per the directions of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, onetime special financial assistance of 5,000 was provided to religious service renderers (Archakas, Imams, and Pastors) in the state. For the same, reports were collected from the respective departments.

Chandanotsavam ritual at Simhachalam temple was also completed with full fervour without allowing devotees as per the guidelines, he said and added that food is being prepared in Annadanam temples and distributed to more than 50,000 people. District collectors, concerned officers, and NGOs are helping in this distribution.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA and Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu said the government is giving 16,500 pensions under the corporation and soon the pensions will be considered under the YSR Pensions scheme. Moreover, under the Brahmin credit society, 500 groups would get the loans with Rs 3 crore through Arundathi and Vashishta schemes.

Andhra Pradesh tops in the country in terms of conducting the maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million population and trying to identify more positive cases. None of the opposition leaders is involved in helping state people, instead, they are commenting on government by sitting in a different state far from ground reality, they added.

While the state government is putting relentless efforts for the public welfare, they said it was awful and not appropriate for opposition TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP state leader Kanna Lakshminarayana who are trying to irk the government at these tough times.