Andhra govt. submits report to SEC, says it is not possible to conduct elections now

Andhra Pradesh government has submitted a crucial report to SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on the conduct of local body elections in the state. CS Nilam Sawhney submitted the report to Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on behalf of the government at a meeting with him on Wednesday evening. The state is taking steps to prevent coronavirus but has not yet been fully detained. The government has made it clear in the report that it is difficult to conduct local body elections under these circumstances as about 3,000 cases are reported every day along with 19 deaths.

The government also brought to the notice of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar that many government employees and policemen, who are crucial for the conduct of the elections, have been affected by coronavirus. CS provided details of this to SEC by government departments and said in a statement that it would contact the SEC on local body elections as soon as the coronavirus situation in the state come under control.

It is learnt that Ramesh Kumar postponed the local elections last March due to coronavirus. Now MP, MLA, MLC elections are taking place across the country. In this context, the state high court has directed the commissioner to file an affidavit by November 2 on the objections to conduct the local body elections in the state. Meetings were held with all political parties to know the views of the parties in this regard. Later on Wednesday evening CS Nilam Sawhney met SEC. He said the state election commission was a constitutional body and would act in accordance with the best democratic traditions. Ramesh Kumar said he would respect the views expressed during the consultation process.