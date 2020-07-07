Andhra govt to conduct EAMCET Mock test on July 19, here is link to register

The Andhra Pradesh government, which has so far abolished the Exams in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, is making all arrangements to hold EAMCET examination with strict measures. Meanwhile, the government has already taken steps to conduct an online mock test on the 19th of this month and arrangements will be made to reveal the results on the next day.

Minister of State for Education Adimulapu Suresh said that the online free EAMCET mock test will be conducted online for students to use as part of the EAMCET exam. He unveiled a poster for the mock test on Monday. The Computer Society of India is conducting the mock test on the 19th of this month, which will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

He urged the students to take advantage of this opportunity. Students who wish to take the EAMCET mock test are entitled to register at www.csihyderabad.org/eamcet or www.eamcet.xplore.co.in by 18th of this month.