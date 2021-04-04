Andhra High Court reserves verdict on petition against MPTC and ZPTC elections

Ambiguity continue over Andhra Pradesh MPTC and ZPTC elections as the high court has reserved bits verdict. The government on the one hand and the newly-appointed SEC Nilam Sawhney on the other are aggressively going ahead for the speedy completion of this election. Opposition parties in the state, on the other hand, are worried about the schedule and are demanding to give new notification again. The TDP has already directly announced that they had boycotted MPTC and ZPTC elections. The major parties, on the other hand, have approached high courts.

The two long-running arguments in the AP High Court over the Parishad elections in the AP have come to an end. BJP and Jana Sena have filed a petition challenging the notification issued by the new SEC Nilam Sawhney on the MPTC and ZPTC elections. The arguments on these petitions ended in the High Court yesterday. The SEC then filed a counter affidavit, which was heard on Sunday. The Advocate General on behalf of the SEC argued that the election process was continuing from where it left off. He said that only polling and counting of votes remained.

On the other hand, the court noted that the employees are ready to conduct the election. There is no need to give a new notification at such a time. The High Court, after hearing the arguments of the Advocate General on behalf of SEC, reserved judgment, which will be pronounced on Tuesday. There is curiosity in the political circles as to what kind of judgment the High Court will give. It remains to be seen how the court will react at a time when the opposition is fiercely opposed.

On the other hand, the ruling party leaders are hopeful that the elections will go ahead as planned. According to the latest notification, polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections is scheduled to take place on the 8th of this month and re-polling will be held on the 9th wherever necessary. The counting will take place on the tenth of this month. We have to see what kind of judgment the court will give. In the past, the court had said that it could not interfere in the powers of election officials. The ruling party leaders are calculating that same a verdict will be delivered again.