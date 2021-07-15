Andhra Pradesh: 10 per cent reservation for upper caste poor is historic, says Minister Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the 10 per cent reservation for the upper caste poor was historic. He told the media on Thursday that it was applicable to those with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh. Changes have been made to the central rules on job recruitments. He said the previous government had created confusion over EWS reservations. Chandrababu did not care even after the Center wrote letters on past government resolutions.







EWS reservations are an example of how Chandrababu deceived the Kapus by not implementing the EWS quota. Kannababu lamented that Chandrababu's vote bank politics in EWS reservations has hurt the Kapus and said that Naidu has acted in a way that creates hatred between the castes. He recalled that CM Jagan's intention is to support all sections.



The Andhra Pradesh government earlier has taken a crucial decision on the issue of making reservations for the upper caste poor and issued GO permitting 10 percent EWS reservation in jobs as well along with education. Also, the decision was taken to further simplify the qualifications determined by the Central Government