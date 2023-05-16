Live
Andhra Pradesh: 11-year-old dies after a rope wraps around his neck in Kakinada
Going into the details, Manoj Chandrasekhar (11), son of Satya Babu and Nagalakshmi couple, is studying in 5th standard. He went from home to the Anganwadi center to fetch his sister. As the Anganwadi teacher was on leave, the Anganwadi helper who was on duty went out to fetch the children.
At the same time, Chandrasekhar took the door and went inside and climbed weighing machine. In this process, the rope of weighing machine wrapped around the boy's neck and he died due to breathlessness. The family members came to know about the matter and burst into tears.
