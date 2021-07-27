Andhra Pradesh: 11.5 lakh people were vaccinated yesterday as part of a mega vaccination drive

covid vaccination in Andhra Pradesh. The highest number of one lakh 90 lakh people were vaccinated in East Godavari district. Last month, 13.72 lakh people were vaccinated on a single day. A total of 11,50,911 people were vaccinated by 9 pm on Monday through a special drive undertaken as part of thein Andhra Pradesh. The highest number of one lakh 90 lakh people were vaccinated in East Godavari district. Last month, 13.72 lakh people were vaccinated on a single day.

mega vaccination drive was held across the state on Monday where pregnant women, teachers, and medical staff been vaccinated. Mostly, the drive was held to vaccinate the teachers amid the government has decided to resume the schools from August 16. Vaccination is provided at 2,128 covid vaccination centers on Monday as part of a special drive for coronavirus vaccination across the state.

As part of the vaccination program, the second dose for those above 45 years of age, mothers of children below five years, and frontline workers have been given.