Guntur: The State government released Rs 1,350.33 crore to take up repairs to the schools identified to be developed under the 'Mana Badi-Naadu-Nedu' scheme. The Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu released the orders to this effect on Saturday.



According to official sources, the government will develop necessary infrastructure in the schools including construction of compound walls, toilets and provide toilets facility with running water.

Compound walls will be constructed in 479 schools in urban areas. Toilets will be constructed with running water facility in 14,010 schools. Drinking water facility will be provided in 14,250 schools. English labs will be developed in 11,952 schools. Similarly, major and minor repairs will be taken up in 14,776 schools. The schools will be beautified to attract students in order to improve the strength in the government schools.

According to the GO, the government released Rs 121.06 crore for Anantapur district, Rs 95.37 crore for Chittoor district, Rs 113.33 crore for East Godavari district, Rs 92.04 crore for Guntur district, Rs 63.71 crore for YSR Kadapa district, Rs 100.67 crore for Kurnool district. Rs 77.21 crore for Nellore district, Rs 101.91 crore for Prakasam district, Rs 107.21 crore for Srikakulam district, Rs 118.35 crore for Visakhapatnam district, Rs 86.41 crore for Vizianagaram district and Rs 88.14 crore for West Godavari district.

China Veerabhadrudu directed the officials to transfer from Green Channel PD account Rs 1,250 crore to the additional Project Directors' account and Rs 100.33 crore has been kept in the PD's account.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna demanded that the government call for tenders to take up works under Mana Badi- Naadu Nedu in the schools instead of parents committees.

He said that if this system is followed, the government would be able to complete the works by June.

He expressed concern that the parents will have no technical knowledge to undertake works. Due to lockdown caused by coronavirus, Mana Badi-Naadu-Nedu works did not start so far.