Andhra Pradesh: 15 TDP MLAs suspended from the house again

As many as fifteen TDP members were suspended by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for the fourth consecutive day as they surrounded the speaker's podium and displayed placards saying "Sankshobam lo Sankshemam" (welfare in crisis). The Telugu Desam Party MLAs protested in the Legislative Assembly and objected to the fact that the question hour was not conducted according to order.



They protested at the Speaker podium and demanded that the question hour be conducted smoothly in the House. He accused the government of trying to bulldoze important issues and questions.

The TDP MLAs protested in the Speaker's Chamber over issues like liquor and Lepakshi lands not being discussed in the House. As a result, the speaker took the action against the TDP MLAs for repeatedly obstructing the House.