Andhra Pradesh: 1747 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths registered in the state today

As many as 1747 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total tally to 19,50,339. While coming to the fatalities, 14 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours ending on Friday morning taking the death toll to 13,224.

Meanwhile, 2365 new recoveries reported on Friday by which a total of 19,14,177 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases falls to 22,939. The recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 283 followed by 239 in Nellore and 234 in East Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 9. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 65,920 new tests taking the total samples tested to 2,39,75,283 across the state.







