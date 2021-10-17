Andhra Pradesh: 3 cops get weekly best performance awards

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal presented weekly best performance awards to three constables here on Sunday.

Machilipatnam R Peta constable Ramanjaneyulu, Machilipatnam IT Core department constable RV Nagaraju and Chilakalapudi constable B Srinivasa Rao received the weekly best performance awards. Constable Nagaraju is an expert in using cyber technology. He helped the Police department to develop 'Each one and teach One' system wherein well-trained police personnel teach the other police and increasing the capacity building in the police IT department.

Chilakalapudi police station constable B Srinivasa Rao made excellent performance to solve the abduction case of five-days-old baby from the government hospital.

The SP congratulated and presented the weekly best performance award to Srinivasa Rao.

Another constable M Ramanjaneyulu attached to R Peta police station in Machilipatnam got the weekly performance award for proper use of mobile security checker device and apprehending culprits involved in various cases.

The constable in his duty checked the details of 2,100 persons during the past few years with the help of mobile security checker device. The SP praised the services of constable Ramanjaneyulu and presented the weekly best performance award.

He said arresting the criminals is very important in the Police department. With the help of fingerprints, the past criminals can be identified and arrested by the police, he added.