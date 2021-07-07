Andhra Pradesh: 3,301 TMCs of Krishna River water let into sea in the last four days

Despite no flood flow in the river Krishna, 3.301 TMCs were let into the sea from Prakasam Barrage in just 4 days. The main reason for this is that the Telangana government is allegedly pumping water and generating electricity. It is noted that if the Telangana government had acted according to the rules, 3.301 TMC Krishna waters would not have gone waste. With this water, it was possible to grow crops on 40,000 acres in both states. Due to the attitude of the Telangana government, the waters did not reach the farmers.

There was no flood flow into the Srisailam project on Tuesday. However, Telangana continued to generate electricity arbitrarily. The water level in Srisailam fell to 814.53 feet, leaving 14,126 cusecs below. The water level dropped to 37 TMC. The full water level of Srisailam is 885 feet with total water storage is 215.81 TMCs. Considering these, it is clear that the reserve water in Srisailam have dried up. Meanwhile, 12,197 cusecs coming into Nagarjuna Sagar and despite no requirement of water for irrigation, 30,576 cusecs of water left with the generation of electricity, which caused the water level in the Nagarjuna Sagar to drop to 531.99 feet. Water storage fell to 172.08 TMC. The full water level of the Nagarjuna Sagar is 590 feet with total water storage of 312.04 TMCs. The water storage reached 34.45 TMC as 33,394 cusecs flowed into the Pulicintala project. A further 11.32 TMCs are required to completely fill the project.

Even though there is no irrigation requirement in the Krishna Delta, it is alleged the Telangana government is illegally generating electricity in the Pulichintala project, leaving 9,200 cusecs below. 8,964 cusecs into Prakasam Barrage.

As the water level in the barrage reaches a full 3.07 TMC, the remaining 9,400 cusecs of water will be pumped 20 feet through the gates and discharged into the sea, EE Swarup said. As many as 2,921 TMCs were gone waste from Prakasam Barrage till 6 am on Tuesday in the last 3 days due to illegal pumping of water in Telangana. 0.38 TMC of water flown in the sea from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.