Andhra Pradesh: 4 die, 3 hurt in road mishap in Kadapa

Four people were killed and three others injured after a lorry and car collided with each other here at D Agraharam of Brahmamgarimatam on Mydurkuru-Badwel highway in Kadapa district.



The injured were shifted to Kadapa hospital for treatment. However, they were later shifted to RIMS after the condition of victims deteriorated.

The incident occurred when the victims were heading to Kadapa from Karnataka when the accident occurred at D Agraharam. The tomato-loaded lorry heading from Chittoor district collided with the car.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.