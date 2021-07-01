Andhra Pradesh: 9.31 lakh students to get laptops

Amaravati: The state Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided on Wednesday to distribute laptops to 8.21 lakh students of Class 9 to 12 under Amma Vodi scheme and 1.10 lakh laptops to college students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. The Cabinet decided to set up a multi-displine university in Santanutalapadu mandal of Prakasam district by allocating Rs 339 crore and a technological university JNTU-Vizianagaram at Vizianagaram district.



It has been decided to celebrate July 8 as Rythu Dinotsavam. On the occasion, 100 agricultural and aqua laboratories will be inaugurated.

The Cabinet approved new food processing policy and set up food processing units in all parliamentary constituencies with public and private participation.

It decided to introduce 175 veterinary ambulances at a cost of Rs 89 crore. Foundation will be laid for Jaganna housing schemes on July 1, 3 and 4.

Around 15.60 lakh houses will be constructed for the poor in 17,000 colonies.

Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) briefed the media about he decisions of the Cabinet.