Andhra Pradesh: A car trafficking cannabis creates havoc in Narsipatnam, three arrested

A gang of cannabis smuggling from has created havoc in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam wherein they rammed onto every vehicle when the police tried to chase them. Going into the details, Sidhu, Ifran, and Rohit from Maharashtra bought 240 kg of cannabis in Chintapalli and while they were on their way to Maharashtra in a car, the police tried to stop them at the Downuru check post in Narsipatnam. However, they escaped. The alerted police informed the Narsipatnam Traffic SI about the cannabis smugglers coming in the car.



At the Government Degree College near Abid Center, police tried to stop the smugglers' car, but they hit a woman and fled off. An on-duty SI at Srikanya Centre tried to stop him but he hit the barricades and fled. Immediately on the SI two-wheeler, the crew chased the marijuana car with a police vehicle.

Fearing being caught, the smugglers stopped the car near the Pedabodepalli bridge and jumped into a ditch under the bridge. With this, the locals and the police surrounded them. Three smugglers were pulled out of the canal and taken to the station.