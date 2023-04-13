Andhra Pradesh a major education hub now: Governor Abdul Nazeer

Vijayawada(NTR district): Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the new Academic Blocks of Andhra Loyola College and participated as the chief guest at the inauguration of Platinum Jubilee Year celebrations of the College here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Andhra Pradesh is a major education hub in the country and is leading in higher education sector with the existence of three Central Universities, 20 Autonomous Institutions, 25 State Universities, four Deemed Universities and five Private Universities.

"The State government has also established several new higher educational institutions such as Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, JNTU – Gurajada at Vizianagaram, Andhra Kesari University at Ongole, Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University at YSR Kadapa, Cluster University at Kurnool, apart from 17 medical colleges being set up in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges, with a view to ensure accessibility of medical education to all sections of the society," he said.

Governor Abdul Nazeer further said that as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Central government has taken steps to establish several educational institutions of national importance in the State after the State bifurcation, like the IIT-Tirupati, NIT-Tadepalligudem, IIM- Visakhapatnam, IISER-Tirupati, Central University-Anantapur, IIPE-Visakhapatnam, IIIT in Kurnool, which have already started functioning. The Governor said that with the functioning of these institutions of higher learning, Andhra Pradesh has certainly made a firm footing in higher education sector in the country and advised the students to make utmost use of them.

He said that the celebration of Platinum Jubilee year by Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, is a unique milestone and a remarkable occasion in the annals of the institution and that the college has produced many illustrious alumni including Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, and many others in several years of its journey.

Earlier, the Governor felicitated senior Faculty members of the college and presented medals to meritorious students.

APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, correspondent Fr Dr Sagayaraj, Principal Fr Dr Kishore, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Dr K Rama Mohana Rao, president Fr Dr KA Stanislaus, Loyola College Society Vice-President Rev Fr Balashowry, district Collector S Dilli Rao, were among the dignitaries, who participated in the programme.