Andhra Pradesh: Aarogyasri network hospitals get Rs 39.18 cr dues

Amaravati: The state government on Tuesday remitted Rs 39.18 crore towards pending bills to 668 Aarogyasri network hospitals till October 15, 2020, according to Aarogyasri Trust CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna.

The Aarogyasri Trust CEO said that the state government is giving priority to the health of employees and pensioners and releasing amount to network hospitals.

He appealed to employees and pensioners to call 18004251818 regarding any issues related to Aarogyasri for immediate redressal of their grievances.