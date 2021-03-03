X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Aarogyasri network hospitals get Rs 39.18 cr dues

Aarogyasri network hospitals get Rs 39.18 cr dues
x

Aarogyasri network hospitals get Rs 39.18 cr dues

Highlights

The state government on Tuesday remitted Rs 39.18 crore towards pending bills to 668 Aarogyasri network hospitals till October 15, 2020, according to Aarogyasri Trust CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna

Amaravati: The state government on Tuesday remitted Rs 39.18 crore towards pending bills to 668 Aarogyasri network hospitals till October 15, 2020, according to Aarogyasri Trust CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna.

The Aarogyasri Trust CEO said that the state government is giving priority to the health of employees and pensioners and releasing amount to network hospitals.

He appealed to employees and pensioners to call 18004251818 regarding any issues related to Aarogyasri for immediate redressal of their grievances.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X