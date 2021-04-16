Andhra Pradesh: AB Venkateswara Rao writes to CBI over YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case

AB Venkateswara Rao, former chief of AP Intelligence, wrote a sensational letter to the CBI director regarding the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The letter mentioned that a year had passed since the CBI probe into the Viveka case but no progress had been made. He said he had details of the case. He alleged that the investigating officer NK Singh ignored him despite giving details of the case through phone.

AB Venkateswara Rao mentioned in the letter that some MPs had tried to portray Viveka's murder as a heart attack. After the murder, the house was washed away and MP Avinash Reddy was kept the premises in his custody at the spot till the body was shifted to the hospital. He explained in his letter that the media, intelligence personnel and even the police were not allowed in at that time.

AB Venkateswara Rao further mentioned in the letter that he was the Chief of AP Intelligence at the time of Vivekananda Reddy's murder and asserted that he was deliberately removed from his duties for the same reason.