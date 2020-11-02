Andhra Pradesh: About 50 percent of students attend schools in Prakasam district

Ongole: After spending nearly eight months-long vacations, students of Class IX and Class X started attending school and students of senior intermediate to junior colleges. But, only fifty percent of the students attended the schools with the consent of their parents, announced the district educational officer, VS Subbarao.

The DEO Subbarao visited few schools in Ongole town in the forenoon on Monday. Speaking to The Hans India, the DEO explained that they have taken all necessary precautions to see no student infect from the Coronavirus in schools. He said that they have received the consent of the parents that they are willingly sending their children to the schools, strictly following the instructions given by the government to control and contain Coronavirus. He said that they are checking the body temperature of the students with an infrared thermometer, asking them to wash their hands before entering the classroom. He said that only 16 students are allowed in a classroom, one student sitting on one bench and in a zigzag position to make sure a distance of six feet between two students in all directions.









The DEO said that the parents who didn't provide the consent to send their children to schools can direct them to follow the online classes being offered by the education department, in the meantime. He announced that the students will take the Coronavirus control pledge while they are coming and leaving the school every day. On the first day, they are organizing various competitions on the awareness of Coronavirus and precautions to take to control it in all schools, he added.