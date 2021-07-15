Andhra Pradesh: Admissions in schools begin today

Guntur: The State government has directed the Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers to start admissions in schools from Thursday duly following the Covid protocol.

The students will be admitted from 1st class to 10th class. The Director of School Education issued orders to this effect.

According to official sources, 40,000 government and private schools will admit the students from July 15. The government school teachers should conduct baseline test to the students from July 27 to July 31 to assess the education standards of the students. The teachers will evaluate the baseline test for 50 students each day from July 28 to August 3. After that teachers should listen radio lessons and watch lessons to be telecast on the TV channel. After assessing the students' academic standard, they will be imparted 45 days training and start the syllabus.

The DSE directed the DEO and HMs that lessons should not start without conducting above mentioned activities.

Meanwhile, the private schools and convents should follow the above schedule for admissions. The corporate and private schools have already started online classes to the students. It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced that the government will reopen the schools on August 16.

Generally every year the government will conduct Badi-Bata programme to admit the dropouts and to increase admissions in the government schools. Due to Covid second wave,the government did not mention about Badi-Bata programme in the orders.The education department officials are making arrangements to distribute books under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to the students. The government has already taken steps to distribute laptops to the students studying from 9to 12 class under the Ammavodi programme during this academic year.

Meanwhile, the corporate schools are violating the norms and mounting pressure on the parents to pay up to Rs5,000 for study material. In addition to this, the students should have to purchase tie and belts in the schools.

District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani said, "Admissions will be held in all schools from July 15 to 22 as per orders of the government. As per schedule to be announced by the government, we will distribute the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students."