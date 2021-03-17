Andhra Pradesh: After serving notices, CID sleuths raids on former minister Narayana's residence!

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Narayana has received notices case of Amaravati assigned lands irregularities. CID officials who went to his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday issued notices. But due to Narayana's unavailability, they handed over notices to his wife Ramadevi. The notice stated that he would appear for the hearing at the Vijayawada CID office on the 22nd of this month. CID officials also visited Narayana's residence in Nellore are conducting searches at the residence of TDP senior leader and former minister P Narayana.

Meanwhile, CID officials, who had issued notices to come to trial in a case related to the purchase and sale of assigned lands in the capital Amaravati, today conducted a search at his residence in Nellore. Narayana's residence is being cordoned off and searches are being carried out to prevent anyone from entering.





It is learned that notices were handed over to former Chief Minister Chandrababu on Tuesday in this case. Chandrababu's name was included in the FIR under various sections in the Amaravati Assigned Lands affair. Chandrababu has been the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the Chairman of the Amaravati Capital Region Development for the purchase of capital land. Also, the name of former minister Narayana was included in the FIR. The CID has also registered a case under the Prevention of sale of Assigned Lands Act, 1977, SC, ST Atrocities Act, including Sections 120B, 166,167 and 217 of the IPC.

The authorities issued notices on Tuesday and now the CID searches at Narayana's house are in full swing.