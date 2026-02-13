Tamannaah pairs up with Junaid Khan for date-night horror ‘Ragini 3’

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are set to headline the upcoming date-night horror film Ragini 3, marking an exciting new collaboration in the genre space. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh, best known for his work on Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Promising a mix of thrills, humour, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment, Ragini 3 is being positioned as a gripping “date-night horror” experience.

The project is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, with Ekta Kapoor backing the film. While Shashanka Ghosh takes charge as director, Sahir Raza continues as the creative force behind the project. Though details about the storyline are being kept tightly under wraps, the film has already generated strong industry buzz, with expectations building around its unique genre blend.

Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway Station, and will next appear in Vvan opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, made his lead debut with Maharaj and followed it up with the romantic comedy Loveyapa. He will next be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in Mere Raho.

With a fresh pairing, a proven production house, and an exciting genre mix, Ragini 3 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated horror entertainers on the horizon.