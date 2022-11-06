Andhra Pradesh: Agriculture labourer electrocuted to death in kaikaluru

An agricultural labourer was killed and another person was seriously injured due to electrocution in Kaikaluru. The deceased has been identified as Saidu Nagaraju (30) of Mandavalli Mandal Kovvadalanka.



Going into the details, the labourers went to Kovvalanka for a work in a fish pond belonging to a farmer in Narasyapalem of Kaikalur Mandal. The accident took place while the iron rod in the van belonging to the laborers was being removed when it hit the service electric wires above. Nagaraju died while his colleagues rushed him to Gudivada Hospital. Another person, Saidu Kumar, sustained serious leg injuries and was shifted to a private hospital in Kaikaluru.



The deceased Nagaraj has a wife, a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. While the victims of the accident are brothers. The police have registered a case and are investigating.