Andhra Pradesh: Alarming rise in Covid +ve cases in Kurnool district

Kurnool: With each passing day, the coronavirus positive cases are increasing in Kurnool district. As many as 26 fresh cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and total number of positive cases reached 158 in the district on Sunday. A death was also reported and total deaths went up to 5.

Of the 26 new positive cases, 16 were Delhi Makaz returnees and one from Gadwal in Telangana State, and the remaining 9 cases were reported from Kurnool, according to information provided by the district administration.

On Sunday, a 78-year-old man, resident of Medari Street in Kurnool city died at Kurnool Government General Hospital while under medical treatment. The man was also suffering from other ailments, said District Collector G Veera Pandian. Of the total number of 158 positive cases reported, 152 are active besides 5 deaths and one person was discharged.

The fresh cases reported were from Kurnool city, Nandyal town and some others were from rural areas including Rampuram Kottala village in Tuggali mandal and a first positive case reported in Adoni division.