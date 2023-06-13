Andhra Pradesh: All decks cleared for Jana Sena's Varahi Yatra

The suspense over Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra has come to an end as the decks were cleared for this Varahi Yatra. Kakinada District SP Satish Kumar has clarified that the Varahi Yatra will not face any problem on behalf of the police. The DSPs are in touch with the Janasena leaders everywhere and have made it clear that there is no objection to Pawan's visit.



It has been clarified that anyone can do tours as per the law and opined that they had asked for a minute-to-minute schedule only for security reasons.



The Jana Sena cadre are advised to conduct the yatra smoothly without any hurdles. Meanwhile, as the line is cleared for Varahi Yatra, the cadre are making all arrangements.