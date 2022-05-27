Andhra Pradesh: All set for TDP's Mahanadu, 17 resolutions to be introduced

The Telugu Desam Party is all set to hold two-day Mahanadu event which is considered to be the biggest festival by the party cadre. The mandavavaripalem in Ongole where the Mahanadu will be taking place in has turned yellow and is expected that 10,000 delegates from all over the state will attend the event.



The party chief Chandrababu Naidu had already reached Ongole on the occasion of Mahanadu wherein TDP cadre gave a warm welcome. Chandrababu who will reveal the upcoming election promise will give directions to the party cadre. On this occasion it became interesting what Chandrababu's will reveal regarding the alliances and election promises.

Already, there is a talk that TDP would have alliance Jana Sena has become a hot topic in the state. On the other hand, Naidu will introduce a total of 17 resolutions along with 12 resolutions on government failures and tax burden on the people.