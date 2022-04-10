Andhra Pradesh: All set for the new cabinet, YS Jagan to finalise the list today

The excise on Andhra Pradesh's new cabinet has almost come to an end and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would finalise the list by this afternoon, which includes ten old ministers and 15 new ones. For the past two days, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been discussing the new cabinet issue with government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. It is learned that Sajjala had said that there would be changes in the cabinet list till the last moment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has sent resignation letters of ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan who is likely to approve it soon and release the Gazette later. The list of 25 ministers will then be sent to the Raj Bhavan. There is a campaign to give more priority to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities who are currently 56 percent.

The chief minister's office would send the messages to the new ministers by Sunday evening followed by the swearing-in of the new ministers to take place at 11.31 am on Monday. Authorities have already set up a stage next to Block‌ – 1 in the Provisional Secretariat.

Guntur district SP Arif Hafeez gave instructions to the people coming for the swearing-in of the new cabinet ministers to be held on Monday. He said only those with a government-issued pass would be allowed into the hall for the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers. All permit holders are advised to arrive at the auditorium by 10 am. Only ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials of the state are allowed to travel on the embankment from Lotus Junction.