Andhra Pradesh: All set for the Second phase of coronavirus vaccination from today

All set for the second phase of coronavirus vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, which will begin in all the districts of the state from today. In view of the problems encountered in the first phase, better arrangements are being made this time, said Health Minister Alla Nani.

In the second phase, the vaccination will be given to the sanitation staff of the Panchayati Raj, Municipal and Revenue Departments. During the second phase of covid vaccination process, 89,100 police personnel, 55 lakh municipal and 3,32,000 thousand revenue personnel were registered in the cowin app. Currently 16,31,000 covid vaccines are available in the state.

Meanwhile, as many as 5.9 lakh people have registered with the Cowin app for the second batch of vaccine distribution. Although the target was to vaccinate 3.88 lakh people in the first phase, only 89,000 people were able to be vaccinated. Health Minister Alla Nani said efforts were being made to increase the number further in the second tranche.

He said 3,181 areas had been selected for the second batch of vaccinations. Doctors and other medical staff have some doubts about getting the vaccine, so there is a delay in getting vaccinated. He said the government was taking necessary steps on a case-by-case basis with a special focus on the issues arising after the vaccination.