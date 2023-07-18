Andhra Pradesh: Amanchi Krishna Mohan suffers snakebite, condition stable

Amanchi Krishna Mohan, the former MLA of Chirala and YSR Congress Party leader was bitten by a snake while walking in his shrimp factory near Pottisubbaiyapalem on Monday evening. His followers immediately took him to Chirala Government Hospital for first aid, and he was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada for further treatment. Doctors have stated that his condition is currently stable.



Members of the YSR Congress Party have been visiting Manipal Hospital to inquire about Amanchi's health after learning about the incident. Amanchi Krishna Mohan has previously served as the MLA of Chirala, winning twice, first as a Congress party candidate in 2009 and then as an independent candidate after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He is currently in charge of the Parchur YSR Congress Party.

It has been reported that Amanchi Krishna Mohan's brother, Amanchi Swamulu, recently joined the Jana Sena party.