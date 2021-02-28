Andhra Pradesh: An old man burnt alive as hut catches fire in Srikakulam

In a ghastly incident took place in Srikakulam, an old man in a state of helplessness an old man was burnt alive. The incident took place on Friday night in Muddada, which left the locals in state of grief. Going into details, Maddi Ramappadu, 81, lives in a hut in the village.



In this backdrop, the fire broke out from the hut around midnight on Friday. The locals who noticed this put out the fire and informed Etcherla police.

Going inside the hut, the old man was seen burning alive. The fire is believed to have spread from the kerosene lamp in the hut. The old man survived by two sons who were residng in the other districts. Daughter Eshwaramma offers daily meals to Ramappadu. On Friday night also, she served him dinner and left before the accident took place. The Sub Inspector Rajesh shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.