Andhra Pradesh: AP DGP's fake Twitter account removed, cybercrime police starts probe

The cyber criminals has targetted Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang by opening a fake account on Twitter on Sunday under the name 'DGP Andhra Pradesh' with DGP Gautam Sawang's photo is profile picture. It stated that this is the official account of the Andhra Pradesh DGP and followed by several tweets in a row. SPs of several districts and others followed this Twitter‌ account without noticing that it was a fake account. However the tweets were suspicious and hence it could be identified as a fake account.

As soon as the matter was known, the Andhra Pradesh Police headquarters lodged a complaint on Twitter and blocked the account. It lodged a complaint at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in Vijayawada. Cybercrime police are investigating the matter as to from which IP address was this fake account created and who is behind it? Are there any ill intentions?

The cyber crime police and Andhra Pradesh police tech services officers who immediately entered the field blocked the fake account named 'DGP Andhra Pradesh: AP State' DGP 'and removed it.