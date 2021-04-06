Andhra Pradesh: Applications invited for houses under Jagananna Smart Town scheme

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said in a statement on Monday that the state government was taking steps to realise the dream of middle class and low-income communities and started Jagananna Smart Town scheme to provide home space within 5 km of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

It was said that these places will be developed and provided with all facilities. All those with an annual income of between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 18 lakh including government employees are eligible for the scheme. The annual income should be between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for 150 square yards, Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for 200 square yards and Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh for 240 square yards.

The secretariat staff will conduct a demand survey on June 6 and 7 and advised the eligible candidates to apply for the houses.