Live
- Kesoram Industries’ Q1 loss widens to Rs 99.3 crore, revenue drops 9.3 pc YoY
- PM Netanyahu slams Attorney General for charging top aide
- Aid provided to displaced family of Srisailam project
- India clocks surge in exports of hi-tech goods, digital services despite global volatility
- Assam: Critically endangered among 43 grassland bird species spotted in Kaziranga
- CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Ashok Gajapathi Raju on appointment as Goa Governor
- Ahmedabad: crackdown on Rs 100 crore Waqf land scam linked to Salim Jumma Khan
- Nagaland University Dean booked by CBI for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from supplier
- South Korea: Unification minister nominee says North Korea is 'threat'
- Indian stock market falls amid fresh US tariff threats, selling in IT stock
Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor
Highlights
The Centre appoints Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new Governor of Goa, replacing PS Sreedharan Pillai.
The Centre has repalced PS Sreedharan Pillai from the post of Goa Governor and appointed former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new Governor of Goa. Aan official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan has stated.
Ashok Gajapathi Raju is from Andhra Pradesh.
Pillai took charge in July 2021 after serving as Mizoram Governor but has not been given a new position yet.
In other appointments, Kavinder Gupta has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing BD Mishra, who resigned. Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana.
Next Story