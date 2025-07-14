Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor

The Centre has repalced PS Sreedharan Pillai from the post of Goa Governor and appointed former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new Governor of Goa. Aan official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan has stated.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju is from Andhra Pradesh.

Pillai took charge in July 2021 after serving as Mizoram Governor but has not been given a new position yet.

In other appointments, Kavinder Gupta has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing BD Mishra, who resigned. Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana.