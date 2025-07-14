  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor

Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor
x

Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor

Highlights

The Centre appoints Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new Governor of Goa, replacing PS Sreedharan Pillai.

The Centre has repalced PS Sreedharan Pillai from the post of Goa Governor and appointed former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new Governor of Goa. Aan official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan has stated.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju is from Andhra Pradesh.

Pillai took charge in July 2021 after serving as Mizoram Governor but has not been given a new position yet.

In other appointments, Kavinder Gupta has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing BD Mishra, who resigned. Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick