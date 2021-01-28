Andhra Pradesh: Atchannaidu attends interrogation in shifting of Nandi idol case in Srikakulam

Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu attended the DSP probe in the case of shifting of Nandi idol at Santhabombali Paleswara Swamy temple in Palasa. Atchennaidu first went to the TDP office and later reached the Kasibugga police station. DSP Shivarami Reddy questioned Atchennaidu at Kasibugga police station.

Police have set up heavy security at the station to prevent any clashes as TDP cadre have been mobilised in support of Atchennaidu. The TDP leaders got into an altercation with the police officers that they would go into the police station. However, Atchennaidu did not let anyone come with him.

Later, he returned to the Palasa TDP office from Kasibugga police station. Earlier, notices were issued to TDP cadre to stay at their homes in the wake of Atchennaidu's interrogation. TDP leaders across the district including in-charges of ward, villages and mandals were issued notices.