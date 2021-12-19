Andhra Pradesh: Bacchus lovers' spirits to soar

Amaravati: Liquor prices are set to come down as the State Government on Saturday issued orders reducing various taxes to rationalise VAT, special margin specified on liquor and additional excise duty/ additional countervailing duty levied on landed cost of liquor.

The order stated that there is a need for further rationalisation of liquor to prevent cross-border smuggling activities as well as to prevent illicit distillation. In view of the increasing cross border smuggling of liquor, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has submitted a proposal for rationalisation of rates of VAT, special margin and additional excise duty levied on liquor.

With the rationalisation of special margin, all categories of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) prices will come down by 5 per cent to 12 per cent and other categories by 20 per cent. The reduction in liquor prices is likely to prevent cross-border smuggling of liquor.