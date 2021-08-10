Andhra Pradesh: Beggar saves four lives from danger in Rajampet of Kadapa

The shocking incident was reported in Kadapa where one among the five students who went swimming had died while the rest were rescued by a beggar. The incident took place on Monday at the Cheyenne railway bridge in Kadapa



Five students from Kummarapalle (Nagireddypalle Major‌ Panchayat area) of Cheyeti village reached the railway bridge for swimming. Large pits were formed by digging trenches for sand, which were heavily flooded by recent rains.



The five swam in these pits and got stuck inside. Against this backdrop, a beggar who noticed his friends on the shore screaming went down into the pit and brought the four out. However, Aditya (16) could not come out had died.



Police arrived at the scene and examined him. The father of the deceased student, Ramesh, had died in the past, and mother Shailaja mourned over the death of her only son.



Meanwhile, everyone applauded the beggar who saved the four lives and was hailed as a real hero.