Live
- Delhi Police Head Constable Passes UPSC Exam
- Now Google Bard replies with images; How to use
- Govt committed to boost tourism, infrastructure development: Gadkari
- What are the major reason for a species to become endangered one?
- Electrical bus overturns on Tirumala Ghat Road
- Not Inviting Droupadi Murmu In Inaugration Is Insult To Constitutional Post, Says Rahul Gandhi
- Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya granted bail in attack on AV Subba Reddy case
- Samuthirakani’s Vimanam Movie Completes Its Censor Formalities
- Ravi Teja’s First Look Poster From Tiger Nageswara Rao Is Out
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying devotees plunged into valley in Tirumala, several injured
Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya granted bail in attack on AV Subba Reddy case
Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was recently arrested in the case of attack on TDP leader AV Subbareddy, has been granted bail.
Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was recently arrested in the case of attack on TDP leader AV Subbareddy, has been granted bail. She will be released from Kurnool Jail this evening. It is known that the Nandyal court remanded TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya's couple for 14 days in the case of attack on AV Subbareddy. According to the orders of the judge, both of them were taken to the Kurnool Jail by the police.
On the occasion of Nara Lokesh's 'Yuvagalam' padayatra entering Nandyal constituency, Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy groups made huge arrangements at Kothapalli on 17th of this month. The TDP leader AV Subbareddy was attacked due to the tension between the two groups.
Akhilapriya couple was arrested by the police in the morning and taken to Panyam police station. It is known that the police, who registered a case against Akhila Priya and her husband under Section 307, produced them in the court and the court remanded them.