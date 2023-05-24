Andhra Pradesh: Bhuma Akhila Priya granted bail in attack on AV Subba Reddy case

Former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was recently arrested in the case of attack on TDP leader AV Subbareddy, has been granted bail. She will be released from Kurnool Jail this evening. It is known that the Nandyal court remanded TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya's couple for 14 days in the case of attack on AV Subbareddy. According to the orders of the judge, both of them were taken to the Kurnool Jail by the police.



On the occasion of Nara Lokesh's 'Yuvagalam' padayatra entering Nandyal constituency, Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy groups made huge arrangements at Kothapalli on 17th of this month. The TDP leader AV Subbareddy was attacked due to the tension between the two groups.



Akhilapriya couple was arrested by the police in the morning and taken to Panyam police station. It is known that the police, who registered a case against Akhila Priya and her husband under Section 307, produced them in the court and the court remanded them.