Andhra Pradesh state BJP leaders and cadre have raised concerns across the state in protest of Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani's remarks against Prime minister Narendra Modi and top brass of BJP. The BJP leadership has strongly condemned the remarks made by Kodali Nani against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As part of this, the BJP cadre in all the district centers on Thursday staged protests and agitated. They demanded the immediate dismissal of Kodali Nani from the ministry and a conditional apology. Meanwhile, police arrested BJP cadres in several places, which have led to tensions. BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Bhanu Prakash Reddy in Tirupati and former minister Adinarayana Reddy in Kadapa participated in the dharna held in Vijayawada. They were incensed that he had insulted the Hindu community. However, BJP leaders placed under house arrest by police in Gudivada.



Earlier, on Wednesday, Kodali Nani who came to Tirupati, along with minister Vellampalli Srinivas, to welcome the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who would be participating in the Tirumala Brahmotsavams had took a dig at BJP leaders targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In retaliation to the demand of the BJP leaders to YS Jagan to bring his wife Bharati to Tirumala temple to present silk robes to the Lord, Kodali Nani hit back by asking them whether Modi and Yogi Adityanath has brought their wives for laying the stone for construction of Ramalayam in Ayodhya.

The opposition parties are coming hard at Kodali Nani for making comments against the faith declaration at Tirumala before entering. It remains to be seen how the civil supplies minister will react to the protests.