Andhra Pradesh: Boy pours petrol on his fiance and sets ablaze in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A 21-year old girl was attacked by her alleged fiance who poured petrol on her and set ablaze in Chowduvada village of Pusapatirega mandal in the district on Thursday late night.

The victim identified as Gali Ramulamma. She suffered with 60% burns and her sister Sundaramma alias Santoshi, nephew Aravind (5) escaped with small burns. They are admitted at Maharaja district hospital, Vizianagaram.

As per the primer information Ramulamma and Rambabu of Narava village in the same mandal are in love for the past few months and even their parents also approved their love and agreed to perform their marriage shortly. Meanwhile he suspected her charactor and doubted that she is maintaining close relation with some other boy in the same village and poured petrol and put on fire.