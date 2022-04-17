Andhra Pradesh: Brain dead man donates organs in Guntur, Green channel set for organ transport

A man who was involved in a road accident in the Guntur district has suffered brain dead and donated his organs as there is no hope for his life. Going into details, Bokkisam Raja, a native of Pedha Palkaluru, Janmabhoomi Nagar, works as an assistant to a contractor.



It was in this context that on the 13th of this month, he met with an accident at 9 pm in Pedanandipadu of Chilakaluripet Highway. He suffered severe head injuries due to a lack of a helmet and was rushed to Ramesh Hospital for treatment.

The doctors confirmed that the patient was brain dead due to severe head injuries. Raja has a wife, two children studying in 7th class and 10th class, and a mother. Meanwhile, Raja's family members came forward voluntarily for organ donation, and permission was granted to Ramesh Hospital to transplant liver and kidney organs through Jeevan Dan.

The victim's heart was taken to Gannavaram Airport through the Green Channel and from there to Chennai. Family members said the victim was brain dead after traveling without a helmet and suggested that bike riders must wear a helmet.