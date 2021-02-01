Andhra Pradesh: Bride's relatives set groom's house on fire over marriage in Anantapur

In a ghastly incident that took place on Sunday in Nagasamudram of Guntakal in Anantapur district where the bride's relatives set fire to the groom's house in a fit of outrage fir marrying their daughter without informing them.

Going into the details, Sumitra, daughter of Boya Mallikarjuna of Venkatampalli in the mandal, is working as a village volunteer. Hemant, son of Nagappa of Nagasamudram village, studied up to Inter and doing farm works. The two have been in love for some time and left home two days ago and got married secretly and went to the Rural Police Station on Sunday. As the two were majors, the police have counselled parents and sent home.

The parents of the bridegroom sent the newlyweds to the relatives' house as they thought that problems would arise if they were in their house under the present circumstances.

However, on Sunday evening, some relatives of the bride Sumitra poured kerosene on the house of the groom Hemant in Nagasamudram and set it on fire. The locals brought down the fire, reprimanded the perpetrators and informed the police. Police immediately rushed to the village to arrest the people who set the fire and are investigating.