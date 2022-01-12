Andhra Pradesh: Brother attacks sister for marrying her loved one in Nellore

The incident took place at Kovur police station in Nellore district on Monday night where a brother attacked his sister and stabbed her in front of the police station for marrying her chosen one. According to the victim, Sirisha from the Sangam mandal Jendadibba area and Ashok from Cherlopaleni under Kovur mand fell in love. Ashok does the catering work and the duo was married three days ago as they were majors. However, both families objected to their marriage.



The matter reached Kovur police station. SI Dasari Venkateswara Rao on Monday summoned the two families to the police station for counseling. As it was night, he told them to leave and come on Tuesday morning. The two families were talking outside the station at the time. Sirisha did not agree to go with their family members.

Against this backdrop, Sirisha's brother Harish suddenly attacked his sister with a knife. Police immediately rushed her to a local government hospital. Doctors said there was no danger of death. Meanwhile, police have taken Harish into police custody.