Andhra Pradesh: BS-6 fuel production works to soon begin in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is all set to play a leading role in pollution control as the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will soon start operations as a Visakhapatnam hub to produce Bharat Stage-6 (BS-6) fuel required to control vehicle emissions. Already the largest reactors in the world have reached Visakhapatnam in this regard. A year ago, the central government announced the use of BS-6 vehicles. Compared to BS-4 vehicles, pollution from BS-6 vehicles is very low. The BS-6 petrol vehicle emits up to 25% less nitrogen oxide. The reason for this is to make petrol suitable for the respective vehicles. Visakhapatnam will be the hub for the production of energy resources required for BS-6. HPCL will soon roll out a BS-6 compliant fuel generation system to reduce emissions.

The HPCL will start production of BS 6 petrol and diesel as part of a modern project expansion in Visakhapatnam. Hence the most crucial large reactors in the refinery project expansion reached Visakhapatnam. The three most critical LC Max (Lummus Cities Max) reactors will be set up at the Visakhapatnam refinery. These were manufactured by L&T and handed over to HPCL headquarters in Gujarat. Already two reactors have been brought to Visakhapatnam by sea. These will be installed soon after the arrival of the third reactor. Each reactor is 67.817 meters long and 12.2 meters wide with a weight of 2,105 tons. These three largest reactors in the world are the first RUFF in the country. (Residue Upgradation Facility) will be used to extract BS-6 diesel from crude oil. The process of converting crude oil, which is high in sulfur, into high quality petrol and diesel compliant with BS-6 standards is also undertaken here.

Meanwhile, Ratanraj, Executive Director, Visakha Refinery, HPCL said that the the largest reactors in the world have reached HPCL and a third reactor is set to arrive soon. "By producing the required fuel for BS-6 vehicles, HPCL will take another step forward; these reactors can be used not only to improve oil production but also to increase feed stock.