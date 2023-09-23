Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead

A bus created havoc near Chilakaluripet road in the district by ramming into the students on Saturday morning leaving one dead. The deceased was identified as BTech second-year student Masida while another student, Krishna, is in critical condition.



Upon receiving the information, the police reached there and shifted the injured student to Guntur GGH. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Deceased Masida was studying BTech Secondary in RVRJC College. The parents are mourning after hearing the news of the student's death.