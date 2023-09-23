Live
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
- THK India donates computers, podiums worth Rs 25L to VSU
- Ashok Leyland service facility inaugurated in Renigunta
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
Highlights
A bus created havoc near Chilakaluripet road in the district by ramming into the students on Saturday morning leaving one dead. The deceased was...
A bus created havoc near Chilakaluripet road in the district by ramming into the students on Saturday morning leaving one dead. The deceased was identified as BTech second-year student Masida while another student, Krishna, is in critical condition.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached there and shifted the injured student to Guntur GGH. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Deceased Masida was studying BTech Secondary in RVRJC College. The parents are mourning after hearing the news of the student's death.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS