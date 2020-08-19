Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meet today

Amaravati: The issue of phone tapping which has become a sensational issue in the state is likely to come up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday.



This assumes importance since the case would come up for hearing again on Thursday.

Among other issues that would come up for discussion are the situation arising out of Corona pandemic and the action plan for containing the increasing number of cases, flood management and the legal hurdles that had cropped up in shifting the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

The sources in the Secretariat informed that since there are many Public Interest Litigations (Writs) pending in the High Court and the Supreme Court on the three capitals and Amaravati, the Cabinet will discuss the stand the government should take in the cases.

At the same time, the sources informed that there is a proposal with respect to the Disha Police Stations. The government proposes to strengthen these women police stations across the State. So far, 18 police stations have been established. Now, the Home department is requesting additional funds for improving technology to assist the investigating officials in Disha cases.

The issue of establishing forensic labs in the State is also likely to be discussed in the Cabinet.