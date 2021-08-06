Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting: Here are the decisions approved by YS Jagan cabinet

Minister Perni Nani said that steps are being taken to improve the education system in the state and make the schools convenient under the Nadu-Nedu. He said More than 34,000 primary schools have been developed in the state and the government want to provide better education. Nani disclosed the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the media on Friday. As part of this, he said, Telugu is a compulsory subject in any class and taking revolutionary steps to provide a good education at an early stage.



He said 6,22,856 new students were enrolled in the state and schools are categorised into 6 types in the new education system as named below.

1) Satellite Schools (PP-1, PP-2)

2) Foundation‌ Schools‌ (PP-1, PP-2. 1, 2)

3) Foundation Plus Schools (PP-1 to 5th class)

4) Pre High Schools (3rd to 7th or 8th class)

5) High Schools (3rd to 10th class)

6) High School Plus‌ (3rd to 12th class)

He said that the aim of the CM is that no student in the state should have the education. The CM is working to provide a good education and opined that the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be provided on the 16th of this month. "We have already provided money to 3 lakh 40 thousand Agrigold victims who have deposited less than Rs. 10 thousand and on the 24th of this month, we will distribute cash to the Agrigold victims who have deposited between Rs.10,000 and Rs.20,000," Namo said.

He said that Godavari Urban Development Authority is now named Kakinada Urban Development Authority. Nani said that the cabinet has approved the regularisation of occupations on unobjectionable lands and additional compensation to displaced families due to Polavaram project.