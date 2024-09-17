Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to meet tomorrow, to discuss on new liquor policy

Andhra Pradesh state cabinet to to meet tomorrow to give approval for various decisions. The meeting is set to commence at 11 AM and is anticipated to initiate discussions regarding the implementation of the new excise policy, which is expected to take effect from the 1st of next month.

A ministerial sub-committee will present its proposals on the liquor policy during the meeting, providing a framework for discussion among cabinet members. Approval of the new policy is likely to follow these discussions.

In addition to the liquor policy, the cabinet will discuss on flood effected regions, including Ajit Singh Nagar, Jakkampudi, Vambe Colony, Kandrika, YSR Colony, Nandamuri Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Peta, Bhawani Nagar, and Urmila Nagar and chalk out a strategy on the providing of assistance. The meeting will also address the assistance received from the central government regarding flood relief and compensation for crop damage, coinciding with the completion of 100 days since the coalition government formation on the 20th of this month.

Various departments will provide insights into their 100-day plans during the meeting, alongside discussions centered on reports from different ministries. The cabinet is expected to highlight the actions taken for flood relief, with Chief Minister Naidu presenting a performance graph of the ministers during the past 100 days. The graph will also include acknowledgments for Janasena ministers, to be shared with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Furthermore, the cabinet will commend the Chief Minister and other ministers for their efforts in flood relief measures, recognizing the contributions made by officials during this period. Special mention is anticipated for Minister Ramanaidu, Lokesh, and the team involved in filling the Budameru breaches.