Andhra Pradesh: Case filed against TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu over indecent remarks against chief minister

A case has been registered against former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. It is known that Rajahmundry MP Bharat and Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkata Rao have expressed anger over the remarks made at the NTR statue unveiling program at Nallajarla in West Godavari district on the 18th of this month.



Nallajarla YSRCP village committee president Kandepu Ramakrishna has lodged a complaint with the Nallajarla police alleging that the indecent remarks made against Chief Minister YS Jagan had provoked the hatred among the people. The police have registered a case under Sections 506, 505, 153 (a) against the former minister and TDP leader.

Ayyanna Patrudu participated in the unveiling of the NTR statue at Nallajarla in West Godavari district on Friday. The former minister lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan in the meeting held alleging of resorting to corruption in the last three years.

He also made indecent remarks against police as well by saying they are dancing to the tunes of ruling party leaders. However, the YSRCP leader lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the former minister. Meanwhile, the local TDP leaders responded to these cases. Former ZPTC chairman Mulla Pudi Bapiraju and former MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao were outraged against the YSRCP leaders and accused that the false casing being filed on TDP leaders.